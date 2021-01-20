K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Up 0.1%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 166,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 228,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNTNF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

