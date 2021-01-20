Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

