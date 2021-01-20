Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 23.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,761. The stock has a market cap of $467.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.