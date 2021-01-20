Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kamada posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 4,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $309.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.