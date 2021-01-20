Karen Valentine Sells 17,203 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 688,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,702. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

CNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

