Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Holdings Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,215 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $48,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

