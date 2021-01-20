KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s (KAZ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 727.20 ($9.50) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 670.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

About KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

