Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KZIA opened at $10.16 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

