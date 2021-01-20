Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $86,673,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

