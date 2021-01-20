KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $322.79 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $322.79 or 0.00924996 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $11.76 million and $4.43 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00118475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00072182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00256016 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00063641 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

