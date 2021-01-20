Kemacoin (KEMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,671.26

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $18,671.26 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00274109 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

