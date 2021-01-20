Kemacoin Market Cap Reaches $18,701.63 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $18,701.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00275239 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.