Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

