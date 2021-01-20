Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €544.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

KER stock opened at €547.90 ($644.59) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €575.36 and its 200 day moving average is €551.84. Kering SA has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

