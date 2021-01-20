Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $22,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,319,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 27,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.