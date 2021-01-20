Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

VXUS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,387. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

