Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,159 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 366,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,812. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

