Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $20.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

RSP traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.67. 132,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $132.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

