Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $47.89 Million Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.18. 150,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

