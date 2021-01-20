Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,563 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

