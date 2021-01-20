Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 283.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,224. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

