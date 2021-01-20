Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,341,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.79. The stock had a trading volume of 255,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

