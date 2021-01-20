Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 111,827 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,827 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,592 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

