Kevin J. Lynch Sells 300,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 101,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 406,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

