KeyCorp Boosts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $30.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE:MT opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

