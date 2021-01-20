KeyCorp Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $634.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

