KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $434.14 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $438.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of -516.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

