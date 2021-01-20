KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.