Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

