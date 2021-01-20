Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $316.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

