Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

