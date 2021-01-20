Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.07 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.