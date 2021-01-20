Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

KL stock opened at C$51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.39. The firm has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

