Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

KL stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.