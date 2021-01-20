KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.57

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 26353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 91,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.