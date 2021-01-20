Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNX opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KCG raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

