Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) Shares Gap Up to $365.00

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $365.00, but opened at $383.00. Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) shares last traded at $365.00, with a volume of 34,616 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGH. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £305.86 million and a PE ratio of 152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.14.

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) Company Profile (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

