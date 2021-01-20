Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,966. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

