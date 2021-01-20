Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up approximately 3.6% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Korn Ferry worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 173.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

