Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,290. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

