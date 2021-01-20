Krios Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

