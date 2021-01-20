KuCoin Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.46 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00527435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.67 or 0.03851136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012828 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.