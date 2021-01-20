KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2) Trading 0.5% Higher

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €37.20 ($43.76) and last traded at €36.90 ($43.41). 1,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.70 ($43.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.69.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

