Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $144,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 2,056,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.