Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.29 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

