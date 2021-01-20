KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

