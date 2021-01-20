Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $23.14 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

