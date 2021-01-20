L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.86. 3,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,917. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

