La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. La-Z-Boy accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of La-Z-Boy worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 15,946.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Insiders have sold 318,836 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 7,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.