Lake Area Corn Processors (OTCMKTS:LKCRU) Shares Up 4.2%

Lake Area Corn Processors, LLC (OTCMKTS:LKCRU) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 29,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 32,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Lake Area Corn Processors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKCRU)

Lake Area Corn Processors, LLC, through its subsidiary, Dakota Ethanol, LLC, owns and manages an ethanol plant in South Dakota. The company produces and distributes fuel grade ethanol that is primarily used as an octane enhancer in fuels; an oxygenated fuel additive for reducing ozone and carbon monoxide vehicle emissions; and a non-petroleum-based gasoline substitute.

